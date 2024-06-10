Allgeier has been a productive back his entire Falcons career and that's part of the reason he fell into favor with former offensive play caller Arthur Smith. Although the new-look Falcons are expected to lean more heavily on Bijan Robinson as a true workhorse lead back, Allgeier is one of the best handcuffs you can draft given the expectations for this new-look offense featuring Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Look to draft Allgeier in the final rounds of your draft and give him a slight boost if you drafted Robinson earlier.