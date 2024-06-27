Aiyuk and the 49ers had a meeting Monday which Tom Pelissero of NFL Network described as "good," and both sides are continuing to work toward a contract extension, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

Aiyuk, who held out of mandatory minicamp earlier this month, requested a meeting with San Francisco roughly one week after posting a video in which he told Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who he played with at Arizona State, that the 49ers "said they don't want me back," per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. It seems things have landed in a more amicable place following Monday's most recent meeting, though there still aren't any signs that agreement on a new contract is immediately around the corner. As it stands, Aiyuk remains in line to play under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract for $14.12 million for 2025, but if that doesn't change by the start of training camp tensions could come to a head, especially if he continues to hold out. The 26-year-old is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns and has been one of the most efficient wide receivers in the league in Kyle Shanahan offense's.