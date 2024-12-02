Kittle had one reception (on two targets) for seven yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to Buffalo.

The 49ers threw for just 94 yards on the road in a snowstorm, resulting in paltry stat lines for Kittle and crew in a disappointing loss on Sunday Night Football. The star tight end had been on an absolute tear this season, so fantasy managers should write this off as a poor-fortune anomaly. The 49ers return home to California for next Sunday's matchup against the Bears, which should ease any concerns Kittle's shareholders have as we look towards Week 14.