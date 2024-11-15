Kittle (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Before Kittle was held out of Wednesday's session due to what has been termed hamstring irritation by Kyle Shanahan, the coach himself relayed little concern about the tight end's potential to play Sunday against the Seahawks, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Kittle took a step in the right direction Thursday, but he still may need to log a full practice Friday in order to head into the weekend sans a designation.