Height (hand) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Height has missed each of the first two practices of Week 3 prep after undergoing hand surgery Tuesday. His status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals will become more clear once the 49ers release their injury designations following Friday's practice. Nick Bosa (calf/knee) is also working through lower-body injuries, leaving Keion White, Khalid Kareem and Ogbo Okoronkwo currently as the only healthy pass rushers on the 49ers' active roster.