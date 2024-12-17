Williams completed 18 of 31 pass attempts for 191 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for three yards with a lost fumble in Monday's 30-12 loss to the Vikings.

Williams kept his touchdown streak alive at four games, but it came in a futile effort against a division foe. The rookie signal-caller also coughed up his second fumble in as many games, bringing him up to four fumbles lost and five interceptions through 14 games. It's been a rocky road for Williams in his first season with Chicago, and he will have to take on a hungry Lions squad on Sunday that was just shown up at home by the Bills in Week 15. Hopefully there are more reliable fantasy options for fantasy managers whose playoff hopes are still alive.