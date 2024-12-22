Williams completed 26 of 40 passes for 334 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed six times for 34 yards in the Bears' 34-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

The end result was another ugly loss for the Bears that dropped them to 4-11, but Williams' play was encouraging from a statistical perspective. The rookie first overall pick's yardage total was the third highest of his career, and the performance was his fourth 300-yard effort overall. Williams authored his fourth multi-touchdown tally of the last five contests by connecting with Cole Kmet (one yard) and Keenan Allen (45 yards) for his pair of scoring passes, both which came in the second quarter. Williams will look to continue honing his craft while seeking to snap what is now a nine-game losing streak for Chicago when the Seahawks come to town for a Week 17 matchup Thursday night.