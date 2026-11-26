Williams is having an X-ray performed after Thursday's 39-35 win at Detroit, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears found themselves down 35-24 with 8:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, but some heroics by Williams resulted in two touchdowns for the visitors down the stretch, including a six-yard dot to WR Rome Odunze with three seconds left. Overall, Williams attempted a season-high 44 passes, completing 30 of them for 345 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had three carries for 15 yards. In the aftermath of the contest, Williams appears to have sustained an injury, but its nature isn't known just yet.