Williams completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed twice for one yard in the Bears' 34-17 win over the Seahawks on Monday night.

Williams helped set the tone for the Bears' statement road victory by leading a 17-play, 80-yard march that absorbed 8:32 of the first quarter, one the third-year signal-caller capped off with a one-yard touchdown pass to Luther Burden. Williams then managed the game effectively from that point forward, avoiding mistakes while leaning on a workhorse performance from D'Andre Swift (27 carries, three touchdowns) and an often dominating effort from his defense. Williams now has a three-game streak of interception-free performances and is up to 1,267 passing yards through five contests heading into a Week 9 home matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday night.