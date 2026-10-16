Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Despite logging a trio of full practices during Week 6 prep, Williams' status remains up in the air ahead of the weekend. He's seeking his first game action since suffering a tear of his right hamstring in a Week 2 loss to the Vikings, which so far has forced him to miss the last three contests. It's unclear if head coach Ben Johnson will take a decision on his starting quarterback for Sunday down to the wire, but during Williams' absence, Case Keenum directed the offense in Week 3, while Tyson Bagent got the start in both of the last two outings.