Williams (hamstring) is expected to start Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game, and his status may not be officially announced until the Bears release their list of inactive players about 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. However, it looks like the third-year quarterback will be back on the field after missing the Bears' last three games due to a torn right hamstring that he suffered in Week 2 against the Vikings. Given Williams' return, Tyson Bagent will likely serve as the Bears' backup while Case Keenum moves down to the QB3 role.