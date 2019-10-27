Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Held without touchdown pass
Trubisky completed 23 of 35 passes for 253 yards and an interception in Chicago's 17-16 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Trubisky had plenty of chances to throw a touchdown pass from inside the five-yard line, but the only pass he threw that was somewhat catchable, resulted in a defensive pass interference call on a throw to Allen Robinson. When the Bears had a chance to put the game away in the fourth quarter, he tossed an interception and lost a fumble, and despite later leading the team down the field on potential game-winning drive, Eddie Pineiro missed the field goal. He's failed to throw a touchdown pass in four of six starts, and he carries significant weekly downside as a fantasy option.
