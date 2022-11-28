Peterman was active as the Bears' backup quarterback but didn't see the field Sunday in the team's 31-10 loss to the Jets.

Peterman was elevated from the practice squad Saturday in anticipation of the absence of starter Justin Fields (shoulder), who was ultimately placed on the inactive list. Trevor Siemian, who had served as Fields' understudy all season, was in position to step in as the starter, but Siemian's availability for the game suddenly became murky during pregame warmups, when he suffered an oblique injury. Peterman thus appeared on track to get the start leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, only for the Bears to determine that Siemian's oblique injury wasn't severe enough to prevent him from playing. Siemian ended up taking the field for the Bears' first offensive series and played all 57 snaps in the loss, and provided he didn't experience any setbacks with the oblique during the game, he'll presumably be in line to start Week 13 against the Packers if Fields isn't cleared to play.