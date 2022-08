Peterman completed eight of 14 passes for 85 yards in the Bears' 27-11 preseason win over the Seahawks' on Thursday.

Peterman took over quarterback duties in the second half and finished out the game. His biggest connection was a 23-yard pass to Isaiah Coulter, but otherwise, Peterman was inconsistent in moving the offense. He'll likely open the season at Chicago's No. 3 signal caller.