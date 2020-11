Mustipher (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

This decision is not surprising, as Mustipher was unable to practice all week. With starting center Cody Whitehair (illness) also out, the Bears will be without a true center. As a result, either Arlington Hambright or Rashaad Coward figure to slide into the starting unit.