Turner (collarbone) finished the 2024 season with 29 tackles (24 solo) and eight pass breakups across 11 games with Cincinnati.

The No. 60 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, Turner started six of the 11 games in which he appeared but missed the final six contests with a broken collarbone, landing him on injured reserve. He took over as an every-down outside cornerback in Week 5 and held the position until his injury in Week 11. It's unclear what the Bengals' plans are at cornerback going into 2025, but this defense needs upgrades at all three levels after the team allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns in the NFL, leading to the firing of DC Lou Anarumo.