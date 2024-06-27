Turner and Dax Hill are competing for the starting perimeter cornerback role opposite Cam Taylor-Britt, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Turner claimed a starting role with Cincinnati by Week 12 of his rookie season, but the 2023 second-round pick is now in a true competition with Hill, who lined up at safety last season. Conway reports that Hill could have an early lead in the competition as of mandatory minicamp, but it will be difficult to make much of offseason practices until full pads come on at training camp late July.