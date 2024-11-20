Hudson caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers.

Hudson played just 11 percent of the Bengals' 82 offensive snaps Sunday, a substantial dip in snap share after averaging a 26 percent snap share over Cincinnati's previous three contests. Operating as the No. 3 tight end behind teammates Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample, Hudson has totaled just 12 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown across seven games this season. The 30-year-old should remain off the fantasy radar after the team's Week 12 bye when the Bengals' host the Steelers on Dec. 1.