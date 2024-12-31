Hudson (knee) was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Hudson has missed Cincinnati's past two contests while dealing with a knee injury. Though the Bengals held a walkthrough Tuesday, Hudson's designation as limited is at least a step in the right direction, as he didn't practice at all last week. If Hudson can return to game action Saturday against Pittsburgh, he could get a bump in playing time, as fellow tight end Drew Sample was estimated as a DNP on Tuesday due to a groin injury.