Claypool has been the Bills' "most consistent" wide receiver at OTAs, according to Matt Parrino of newyorkupstate.com.

It's perhaps not surprising that a 6-4 wideout with 4.42 speed and ample NFL experience looks good in non-contact practices, but it's nonetheless interesting to hear the word 'consistent' used in conjunction with Claypool. He fell out of favor with the Steelers in 2022 and the Bears in 2023, and while Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel complimented him on multiple occasions, Claypool caught only four passes in nine games after a trade to Miami last October. He'll turn 26 in July and has an interesting opportunity ahead, competing for snaps in a high-upside offense where only Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel seem assured of significant playing time at wide receiver. Claypool could even join those two as a regular presence in three-wide sets if his impressive work this spring continues into summer, but he'll have to hold off competition from Keon Coleman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mack Hollins.