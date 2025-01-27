Samuel secured one of three targets for four yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 32-29 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Samuel emerged as a notable contributor for Buffalo's offense during the playoffs, securing six of eight targets for 81 yards and two scores in three postseason appearances, an encouraging development after his underwhelming regular season. Across 14 regular-season appearances, Samuel compiled 31 catches (on 46 targets) for just 253 yards and one touchdown, in addition to five carries for 14 yards. The 28-year-old has two more years remaining on his contract with the Bills, though the team will have a potential 'out' to consider after the 2025 campaign.