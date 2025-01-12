Samuel caught all three of his targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card round win over the Broncos.

The veteran wideout was having a quiet afternoon until he got his hands on a Josh Allen pass early in the fourth quarter and turned it into a 55-yard score with some impressive elusiveness in the open field. Samuel had an injury-plagued regular season and didn't make much of a contribution, but after catching seven of eight targets for 52 yards in Week 18, he appears to be finding a groove at the perfect time. Samuel will look to continue riding this wave of momentum into a divisional-round clash with the Ravens.