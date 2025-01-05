Samuel (rib) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Samuel, who was sidelined the last two weeks, headed into the weekend listed as questionable, but he'll be available for Buffalo's regular-season finale. With the team locked into the No. 2 seed in the AFC, a number of the Bills key skill players could have their workloads managed, while fellow wideout Amari Cooper (personal) was previously ruled out for the contest. In that context, Sunday's game offers Samuel an opportunity to log some snaps prior to the postseason, which makes him an option for deep-leaguers in need of a Week 18 fill-in.