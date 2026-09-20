Oliver (hip) is considered day-to-day and could be available for the Bills' Week 3 tilt against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 27, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Oliver did not play in the Bills' 41-31 win over the Lions on Thursday after sustaining a hip injury during pregame warmups. The veteran defensive lineman's practice participation during the upcoming week will ultimately determine whether he'll be available for Week 3. DeWayne Carter was the defensive lineman that saw his defensive snap count jump the most from Week 1 to Week 2 in Oliver's absence.