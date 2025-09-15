Oliver (ankle) did not participate in Monday's walk-thru practice, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Oliver was unable to play in Sunday's win against the Jets after his foot was stepped on in practice last week. Head coach Sean McDermott did not specify an timeline for Oliver's return, but the seventh-year defensive tackle would have to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days to have a shot at playing against the Dolphins on Thursday. Deone Walker and rookie second-rounder T.J. Sanders would see increased work at defensive tackle alongside DaQuan Jones if Oliver cannot play Thursday.