Shakir caught six of seven targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 32-29 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
Shakir had six catches in each of Buffalo's three playoff games after leading the team in targets (100), catches (76) and receiving yards (821) during the regular season. The sure-handed receiver can reliably move the chains and do damage after the catch, but Shakir hasn't been much of a red-zone threat so far, with just seven touchdowns through 46 regular-season NFL games. The 2022 fifth-round draft pick will be back in Buffalo for the final year of his rookie deal in 2025.
