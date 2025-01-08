Shakir did not play during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Patriots.

Shakir, alongside a handful of key starters including quarterback Josh Allen, did not play Week 18 with the No. 2 seed in the AFC already having been locked up by the Bills. He'll resume handling his usual starting role at wideout during Sunday's wild-card round matchup at home against the Broncos. Shakir concludes the regular season having tallied career-high marks across the board, despite suiting up for just 15 games. He compiled 76 catches for 821 yards and four scores on 100 targets in that span.