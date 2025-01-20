Shakir caught six of seven targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 27-25 AFC divisional-round win over the Ravens.

Shakir was easily Josh Allen's favorite target, as no teammate had more than 15 receiving yards or three targets. After leading the Bills in catches (76), receiving yards (821) and targets (100) in the regular season, Shakir has been the team's leading pass catcher in the playoffs with 12 catches for 128 yards on 13 targets in two postseason games. Shakir should continue to play a pivotal role in Buffalo's passing game against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.