Morris (shoulder/groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams.

The Bowling Green product appears to be trending toward playing ahead of Sunday's contest, as he upgraded from limited practice Thursday to a full session Friday. Morris could see a larger offensive role if he can play through his injuries in Week 14, especially with Dalton Kincaid (knee) also listed as questionable. Dawson Knox is currently the only tight end on the Bills' active roster without an injury designation for Sunday.