Trautman secured his lone target for 34 yards in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Trautman was targeted just once for the second-straight week despite continuing to operate as Denver's No. 1 tight end. The veteran played 34 of the Broncos' 58 offensive snaps, while Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull were on the field for 21 and 12 snaps, respectively. As has been the case for the majority of the season, Trautman is not seeing enough consistent volume to be a viable fantasy option most weeks. The 27-year-old should continue to struggle to produce fantasy relevant numbers when the Broncos host the Falcons in Week 11.