Jones (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The starting safety missed Denver's Week 11 win over Atlanta with an abdominal injury, practiced in full Thursday and then popped up on the injury report with an illness Saturday, but he appears good to go for Sunday. Jones has played more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps in each of his past nine games and has logged 74 tackles (49 solo), three pass breakups, including an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on the year.