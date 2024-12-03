Jones (groin) is questionable to return to Monday night's contest against the Browns, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Jones appears to have picked up a groin injury against Cleveland, exiting the contest with three total tackles (one solo) on the day. In his absence, JL Skinner and Devon Key stand to see an increase in workload at safety.
