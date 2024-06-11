Sutton said Tuesday he underwent ankle surgery earlier this offseason and was away from the team during OTAs as a result of his rehab, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Sutton added that he feels healthy for the beginning of June minicamp, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. It was presumed that Sutton's absence during OTAs related mostly to ongoing talks on a contract extension, which he said Tuesday are still at a "stalemate." Currently, the No. 1 wideout still has two years remaining on his deal with Denver, but with only $2 million in guarantees.