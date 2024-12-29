Sutton recorded five receptions on nine targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Bengals.

Sutton had only one catch in the first half but came alive along with the entire Denver offense in the final two quarters. He made a leaping six-yard touchdown grab to tally his seventh score of the season late in the third quarter and later chipped in long grabs of 15, 14 and 13 yards. Sutton has at least nine targets in seven of his last nine games and remains the primary option in the Broncos' passing attack.