Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Continuing with Denver
The Broncos have officially exercised the 2019 option on Wolfe's contract, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Denver could have saved over $8 million in space by letting him walk, but the Broncos will instead keep Wolfe around as the 29-year-old enters the last year of his contract. He's more valuable in real life than fantasy, though, considering Wolfe has accrued just 74 tackles and 3.5 sacks on 1,169 defensive snaps over the past two seasons.
