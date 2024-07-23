Coach Sean Payton said Tuesday that Dulcich (hamstring) is expected to practice this week at training camp, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Dulcich avoided placement on the active/PUP list to begin camp, so practicing this week should be a given for him. The third-year tight end has been completely unable to stay healthy as a pro, missing a combined 22 of 34 games since being selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Dulcich played in just two games last season, missing the final 11 overall. The Broncos return veteran Adam Trautman and have openly hyped Lucas Krull this offseason at the tight end position. Payton's Denver regime also wasn't the one that chose to draft Dulcich, so he needs to put some strong, healthy days together this summer.