The Giants claimed Dulcich off waivers from the Broncos on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After falling out of favor in Denver and being a healthy inactive in each of the Broncos' last eight games, Dulcich should have a better chance at earning playing time in a Giants tight end room that includes Theo Johnson (back), Daniel Bellinger and Chris Manhertz. With the Giants facing a quick turnaround for Week 13 with a Thursday game against the Cowboys, Dulcich likely won't be active for that contest, but he could have an opportunity to compete for snaps once he gets a full week of practice under his belt. Over 16 career games across two-plus seasons in Denver, the 24-year-old Dulcich recorded 41 receptions for 464 yards and two touchdowns on 71 targets.