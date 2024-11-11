Mims caught all four of his targets for 13 yards and rushed three times for 17 yards in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Mims' targets, catches and 30 total yards offensive yards were all season highs for the second-year wide receiver. Despite playing just 13 of the Broncos' 58 offensive snaps in the contest, the 22-year-old handled seven total touches in the contest, the most of any Denver wideout. Unfortunately, Mims was unable to turn his opportunities into much fantasy relevant production. The speedster will look to take a step forward in a Week 11 matchup against the Falcons, but his limited snap share should keep him off the fantasy radar.