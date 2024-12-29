Mims recorded eight receptions on eight targets for 103 and two touchdowns in Saturday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Bengals.

Mims saw a career-high eight targets and turned in the third 100-yard performance in two years as a pro. He had a pair of highlight-reel touchdown receptions, the first coming on a 51-yard deep shot midway through the fourth quarter when he got behind a pair of defenders. Mims followed that up with a leaping 25-yard touchdown grab with eight seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. After failing to top 18 yards in a game through Week 10, Mims has at least 62 receiving yards in three of his last four games and is making the case to have a key role in Denver's offense in 2025.