Moss (back) was spotted participating in Denver's mandatory minicamp session Wednesday, Keith Cummings of Sports Illustrated reports.

The second-year cornerback was held out of practices earlier in the offseason with a back injury, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. Moss saw minimal work on the Broncos' defense during his rookie campaign, tallying six total tackles while playing just 23 defensive snaps through 14 games. He's expected to compete for another depth role in Denver's secondary now that he's returned to form.