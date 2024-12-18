Moss (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Chargers, Susanna Weir of the Broncos' official site reports.

Moss appeared to be trending in the right direction ahead of Thursday night's divisional matchup, upgrading to limited practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday after opening the week as an estimated non-participant. However, it now seems his knee injury was too significant to overcome, preventing him from suiting up in Week 16. Expect Levi Wallace and Damarri Mathis to see increased work with Denver's first-team secondary in Moss' stead.