Patrick concluded 2018 having caught 23 of 41 passes for 315 yards and a touchdown. He added 17 yards on three carries and fumbled twice, losing one.

After drafting two receivers in each of the past two drafts, a youth movement was expected at receiver, but perhaps -- aside from 2018 second-round pick Courtland Sutton -- none of them showed as much promise as Patrick, a 2017 undrafted free agent out of Utah. Patrick was primarily a special-teams contributor for most of the season, but came on strong during the season's final four games following the season-ending Achilles injury to Emmanuel Sanders. Patrick averaged 4.75 catches and 60.5 yards off of 7.5 targets per game during the season's final quarter after tallying just four catches and 73 yards to that point. A healthy Sanders would certainly be a welcomed sight next season on a roster without many prominent targets, but it's not hard to imagine the future of Denver's passing game being built around two giant receivers -- Patrick and Sutton -- on the outside.