Patrick (shoulder) is expected to suit up Sunday against the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, per a source.

Patrick was limited for much of the week, but it looks like he'll be ready to play after posting a 4-77-0 line on eight targets in last week's loss to the Vikings. With Emmanuel Sanders off to San Francisco and stud teammate Courtland Sutton likely to be shadowed much of the afternoon by top corner Tre'Davious White, Patrick could be in for a high-volume game.