Denver placed Patrick (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
As a result of the transaction, Patrick -- who suffered a torn ACL during Tuesday's practice -- isn't eligible to play during the 2022 season. In Patrick's absence, KJ Hamler, who is returning from a knee injury of his own, should have an opportunity to see an increased profile in the Broncos' offense behind the team's top wideout options, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.
