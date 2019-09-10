Patrick suffered a hand injury in Monday's game and is questionable to return against the Raiders, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Patrick is a depth option at wideout and contributes on special teams as well. He exits the contest with no receptions. Look for more updates on his status to come in the next few days when the Broncos resume practice.

