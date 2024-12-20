Tillman (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Tillman remains in concussion protocol, but the Browns are hopeful he'll be able to play, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. Tillman has missed three straight games after being concussed in Week 12 against the Steelers. If cleared to play Sunday, he steps right back into a prominent role and plus matchup versus Cincinnati. However, the quarterback switch from Jameis Winston to Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a significant downgrade.