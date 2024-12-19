Tillman (concussion) remained limited at practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Tillman, who last played in Week 12, now has one more chance to practice fully ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Either way, Friday's final injury report will reveal whether he heads into the weekend with an injury designation or cleared to return to action this weekend. If Tillman remains sidelined versus Cincinnati, however, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Michael Woods would be in line to lead the Browns' Week 16 wide receiver corps.