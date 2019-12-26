Play

The Browns promoted Gossett from their practice roster Tuesday, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Gossett was elevated to the active roster after Cleveland placed running back Dontrell Hilliard (knee) on injured reserve. He was drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2018 draft and appeared in five games for Arizona last season.

