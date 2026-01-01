Morrison (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Panthers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The 21-year-old rookie from Notre Dame upgraded from a DNP on Tuesday to a full practice session Thursday, suggesting he's moved past his hamstring issue in time to play Saturday. Morrison has played well throughout his rookie campaign, recording 24 total tackles and four passes defensed over nine appearances. Now fully healthy, he's expected to operate as one of the Buccaneers' top outside cornerbacks in the Week 18 contest.