Otton (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Otton was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday but apparently didn't show enough for the Bucs to be confident in his Week 18 availability. The good news for Tampa Bay is that fellow tight ends Payne Durham (quadriceps) and Devin Culp (ribs) both made enough progress throughout the week to avoid injury designations. Durham figures to start and get the most snaps, with Culp subbing in some for passing situations.